Fred Alger Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 121.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ONTO opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

