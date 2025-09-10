Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,053 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,092,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNTA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

In other news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $103,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,800.78. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $875,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,590.64. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,322 shares of company stock worth $2,472,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.47. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

