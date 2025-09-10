Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,995 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 1,172.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after buying an additional 830,457 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,481,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Biohaven by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 390,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Biohaven from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.