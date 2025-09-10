Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.83.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Plays on Gold in Case Trust in the Fed Slips
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.