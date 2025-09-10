Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.