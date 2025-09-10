Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $841,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $144.17. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

