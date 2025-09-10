Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE CTVA opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

