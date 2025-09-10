Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 18,242 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $72,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after purchasing an additional 321,672 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

