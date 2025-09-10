Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370,652 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $77,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,320 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,436,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,400,000 after buying an additional 524,601 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,129,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.