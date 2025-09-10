FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $6,135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8,924.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $285.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03.

About FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from emerging market countries. The index underweights large-cap and growth stocks in favor of small-cap and value stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.