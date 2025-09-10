Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,125 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

