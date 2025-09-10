First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,186,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,116,000 after buying an additional 523,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,260,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,687 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 463,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 209,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,970,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,261,000 after purchasing an additional 196,268 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

