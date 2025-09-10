First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 58,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 29.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.