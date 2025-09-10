First Horizon Corporation (FHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

First Horizon has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.The company had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

