First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) CFO James Reske Sells 2,190 Shares

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) CFO James Reske sold 2,190 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,850.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,113.44. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 194.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 356,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 275.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.