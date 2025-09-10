Financial Review: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) & Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Competitive Technologies and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A Globus Medical 13.58% 10.65% 8.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Competitive Technologies and Globus Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Globus Medical $2.52 billion 3.17 $102.98 million $2.60 22.75

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Competitive Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Competitive Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Competitive Technologies and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Competitive Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Globus Medical 0 5 8 0 2.62

Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $87.64, indicating a potential upside of 48.18%. Given Globus Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Competitive Technologies.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Competitive Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Competitive Technologies

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

