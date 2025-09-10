Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,441 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $479.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $519.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.