Faithward Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

