Faithward Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

