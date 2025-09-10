Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,364 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $277,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $144.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.75. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.