ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Stock Up 2.6%

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $139.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.16. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $52.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

