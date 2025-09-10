Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Down 25.2% in August

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ernexa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ERNA opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Ernexa Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 5.65.

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

Ernexa Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

