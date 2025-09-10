Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum Sells 16,016 Shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $64,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $51,249.60.

GoodRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GoodRx by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

