Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Alexandra Seros Sells 22,157 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $54,727.79. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,477,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,229.52. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Alexandra Seros sold 24,359 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $60,410.32.

On Monday, September 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 32,911 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $81,619.28.

On Thursday, September 4th, Alexandra Seros sold 18,902 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $46,687.94.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Alexandra Seros sold 20,588 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $51,058.24.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Alexandra Seros sold 18,978 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $47,824.56.

On Friday, August 29th, Alexandra Seros sold 12,502 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $32,255.16.

On Thursday, August 28th, Alexandra Seros sold 31,660 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $80,733.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Alexandra Seros sold 53,046 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $134,206.38.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Alexandra Seros sold 29,648 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $72,934.08.

On Monday, August 25th, Alexandra Seros sold 18,097 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $44,880.56.

EVC stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 963,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 66,829 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

