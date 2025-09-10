Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.76 and traded as high as $38.42. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 5,058 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EDVMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
