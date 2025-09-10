Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.76 and traded as high as $38.42. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 5,058 shares traded.

EDVMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

