Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

