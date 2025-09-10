Empowered Funds LLC Sells 58,880 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,880 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $4,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,400,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,066,003.80. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,847 shares of company stock worth $67,200,247 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 0.1%

JBL stock opened at $209.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $232.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

