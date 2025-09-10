Empowered Funds LLC Buys 73,744 Shares of Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,744 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy Company has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%.The business had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 target price on Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

