Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN) to Issue Sep 25 Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Monday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1,700.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.31. Ellington Credit has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 19.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EARN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Credit from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

