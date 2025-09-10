Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,863.20. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $429,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,590.48. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,597. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.2%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.02. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

