Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) & Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Financial Review

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of Advanced Biomedical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -75.66% -86.60% -41.70% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ekso Bionics and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus price target of $562.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13,788.89%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Advanced Biomedical Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $17.92 million 0.59 -$11.33 million ($6.64) -0.61 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $270,000.00 N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ekso Bionics.

About Ekso Bionics



Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therapy, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis; Ekso Nomad, a power knee ankle foot orthosis; and Ekso EV, a wearable upper body exoskeleton that elevates and supports a worker's arms to assist with tasks from chest height to overhead. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies



Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

