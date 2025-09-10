EGL1 24 Hour Volume Tops $24.33 Million (EGL1)

EGL1 (EGL1) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. EGL1 has a market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of EGL1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EGL1 token can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EGL1 has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,178.38 or 0.99862042 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110,885.54 or 0.98805134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00349175 BTC.

EGL1 Profile

EGL1’s launch date was June 3rd, 2025. EGL1’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EGL1’s official Twitter account is @egll_american. The official website for EGL1 is eagles.land.

Buying and Selling EGL1

According to CryptoCompare, “EGL1 (EGL1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EGL1 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of EGL1 is 0.03557337 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $23,244,200.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eagles.land/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EGL1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EGL1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EGL1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

