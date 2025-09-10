eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,596 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of eBay worth $135,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of eBay by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,992 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in eBay by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 163,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in eBay by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 397,845 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in eBay by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.7%

EBAY opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

