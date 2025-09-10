Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

