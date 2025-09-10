Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $624,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 48.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ExlService by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 20.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

