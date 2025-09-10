Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 11,617 Shares of AdvanSix $ASIX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.12% of AdvanSix worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 149.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 35.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 221.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AdvanSix Stock Down 2.7%

ASIX opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

