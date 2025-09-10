Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Liberty Global by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 129,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,919.85. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($7.54). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

