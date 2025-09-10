Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $637,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 323,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 103,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

