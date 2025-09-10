Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $703,000 in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $458.97 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.01. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.