Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $703,000 in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.78.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $458.97 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $500.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.01. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 40.42%.
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).
