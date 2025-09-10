Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $656,000 in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $706,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $21,420,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.
Insider Activity
In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,349.24. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at $711,793.17. This trade represents a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,607,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -384.45 and a beta of 2.10.
Warby Parker Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
