Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $656,000 in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $706,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warby Parker by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $21,420,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Insider Activity

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,349.24. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at $711,793.17. This trade represents a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,607,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -384.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.