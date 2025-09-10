Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $618,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

