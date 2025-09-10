Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Astronics Corporation $ATRO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,809 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Astronics were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 332,133 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 20.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Astronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astronics currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. Astronics Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

