Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $607,000 Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,458,000 after purchasing an additional 191,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Newmont by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,187,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,407,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

