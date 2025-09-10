Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Morningstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $257.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,373,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,219,387.50. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 over the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

