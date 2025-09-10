Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,038,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,798,000 after acquiring an additional 238,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

AT&T Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

