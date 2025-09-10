Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 92.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.9% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leonardo DRS news, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $181,271.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $486,629.40. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $468,308.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 125,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,632.36. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,216 shares of company stock worth $945,342 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

