Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,104 ($14.94) and last traded at GBX 1,112.42 ($15.05). Approximately 888,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 653,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,241 ($16.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,480 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,225 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,349.17.

Dunelm Group Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,189.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,104.09.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dunelm Group

In related news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178, for a total transaction of £285,983.06. 39.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunelm Group Company Profile



Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Further Reading

