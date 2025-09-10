Domo’s (DOMO) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOMO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Domo in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.80. Domo has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.190–0.110 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at -0.070–0.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Domo

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 13,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $165,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,079,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,843.28. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domo by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Domo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 282,943 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 284,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 36,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

