Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

BATS DFIC opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

