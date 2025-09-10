Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 178.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,197 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6%

DAL stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

