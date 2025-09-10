Degen (DEGEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.43 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Degen token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $122.42 million and $13.43 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,192.28 or 0.99838709 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,885.54 or 0.98805134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.82 or 0.00349569 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen launched on January 7th, 2024. Degen’s total supply is 36,960,002,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,963,632,968 tokens. Degen’s official message board is farcaster.xyz/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,960,002,958.51736808 with 20,941,198,310.6150879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00328153 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $12,871,333.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

